Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. Celanese has a 52-week low of $130.24 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

