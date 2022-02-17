Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. Celanese has a 52-week low of $130.24 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Earnings History and Estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

