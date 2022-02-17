Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Celsion stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
