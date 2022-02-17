Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

