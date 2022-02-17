CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $83.00. The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 84970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.