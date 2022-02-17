Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.24. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 7,034 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 332.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

