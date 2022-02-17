Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.49. The company has a market cap of £725.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

