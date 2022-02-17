Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDSVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LDSVF stock traded down $1,024.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10,745.51. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $8,400.00 and a 1-year high of $13,875.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12,213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11,891.14.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

