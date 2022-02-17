Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded up $1,024.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11,770.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $8,400.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12,254.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,899.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDSVF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

