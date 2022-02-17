Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.95. 1,309,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $2,314,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,292,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

