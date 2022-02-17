Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 846,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

