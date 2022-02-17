Citigroup Inc. Has $272,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 448.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

