Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.