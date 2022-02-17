Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.
C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
NYSE:C opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
