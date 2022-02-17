Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.67. 3,881,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,777. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

