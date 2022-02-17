Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.98 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,592 shares of company stock valued at $78,042,442. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

