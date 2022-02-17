Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,393. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

