Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:RFI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 69,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.02.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
