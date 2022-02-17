Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €166.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($188.64) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.38 ($184.52).

ML stock opened at €137.90 ($156.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

