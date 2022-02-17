Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 103,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,650,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 610,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

