Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CNDT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 220,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $991.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conduent by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 422,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 141,746 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

