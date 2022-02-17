CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTK remained flat at $$0.31 during trading on Thursday. 436,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. CooTek has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.33.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

