Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

