Cowen Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $61.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by Cowen from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.37.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

