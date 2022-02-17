Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

COWN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. 10,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,109. Cowen has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cowen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

