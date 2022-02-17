Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,132 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE:CNS opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.