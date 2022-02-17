Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
