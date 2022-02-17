Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

