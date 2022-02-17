Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $151,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

