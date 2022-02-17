Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

