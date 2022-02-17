Credit Suisse AG Sells 199,165 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 199,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.