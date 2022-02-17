Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,616 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of GMS worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

