Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 748,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after buying an additional 270,704 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

