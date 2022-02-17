Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $55,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 166,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,474 and have sold 36,000 shares valued at $162,360. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 27,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

