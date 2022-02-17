Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $893,776.16

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $893,776.16 and $313.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00772086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00216584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,055,928 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.