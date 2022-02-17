Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of CUBI traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 234,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 159,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

