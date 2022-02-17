CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.44. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
