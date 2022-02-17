CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.44. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

