Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,181 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.50% of ALLETE worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 4,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,039. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
