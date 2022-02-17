Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHIL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.80. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $234.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

