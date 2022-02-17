Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 48,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Diamondback Energy worth $83,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.