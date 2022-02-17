Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.90% of Employers worth $87,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIG stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

