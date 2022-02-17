Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.60 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Morningstar worth $81,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $2,528,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,340 shares of company stock valued at $57,346,149. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

