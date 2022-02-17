Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.68 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Highwoods Properties worth $82,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

