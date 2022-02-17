Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.38 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.53% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $85,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

