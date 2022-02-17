Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $89,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

