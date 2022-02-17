DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,268,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,357. DoorDash has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.28.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

