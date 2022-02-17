DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $94.89

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.89, but opened at $118.51. DoorDash shares last traded at $109.39, with a volume of 177,802 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.