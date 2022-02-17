Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.44

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 10676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -295.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
