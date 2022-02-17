Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.44

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 10676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -295.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

