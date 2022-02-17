Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 90,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,221. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

