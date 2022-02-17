Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.45.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

