Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 28,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
