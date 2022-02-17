Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 28,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

