Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Sells $53,219.43 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE DUOL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 226,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
