Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,070 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 166.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 24.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 108,085 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

