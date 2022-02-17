Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 73,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

